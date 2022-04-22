Night work to begin on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg

Night work is scheduled to begin Sunday on Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge in Harrisburg.

Workers will repair the bridge deck and barrier in the southbound lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, according to the state Department of Transportation. The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Lane restrictions will be in place from Cameron Street just north of the 2nd Street Exit (Exit 43) in Harrisburg to the Cumberland County line.

More:Truck driver from York involved in fatal Maryland crash

More:U.S. Marshals arrest woman on run from York City Police

More:Latest inspections find Chinese restaurant out of compliance