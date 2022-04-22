Ceremony to honor York County's fallen police officers

The annual Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 6 at the York County Department of Emergency Services Memorial Wall.

The memorial wall is located at 120 Davies Drive in York City, and the public is welcome to attend. Sgt. James Thomas and the Lower Windsor Police Department have organized the event each year.

Flowers will be laid to honor and remember York County police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The guest speaker will be Daryl Albright, formerly the county's chief detective and chief of the Northeastern Regional Police Department.

The Special Honor Table for 2022 will be in honor of K9 Fury, who died April 12, 1971.

Lunch will be provided to those in attendance by Mission BBQ and the 911 staff following the ceremony.

The ceremony is hosted by the York Police Heritage Museum and the York County Department of Emergency Services.

