Attention candidates: It is illegal to place campaign signs here

PennDOT is reminding political candidates that campaign signs are not allowed within the department's right-of-way along state roads, interstates, expressways and other limited access highways.

Political signs also cannot be attached on light or signal posts, guide rails or other Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic control devices.

It is illegal to install, erect or place any sign of any nature, including a temporary sign, within the PennDOT right-of-way. Illegal signs can be removed at any time by PennDOT.

More:Satanic Temple considering legal action against York-area school district

More:New Spring Grove High School football head coach ready for 'challenge' that awaits him

More:York County storm chaser grounded for kiting check

When PennDOT workers must remove campaign signs, it takes them away from working on important highway maintenance and safety projects.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Campaign signs placed along roadways may reduce drivers' ability to see cross traffic at intersections and wired posts left behind may cause harm to PennDOT employees when they mow the roadside.

Signs posted in the right-of-way will be removed and stored at the PennDOT county maintenance office for 30 days prior to disposal.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.