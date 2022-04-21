How does York County's air quality compare to our neighbors?

York County got good grades in some areas in terms of air quality, but its ranking went down in another key area as the American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report Thursday.

York County continued as the worst performing county in a six-county metro area that includes Harrisburg and Lebanon. The metro area was ranked 44th most polluted in the country for year-round particle pollution, worse than its ranking of 56th worst last year.

Unfortunately, the higher you are on the list, the worse off you are.

"York County was the worst county in the metro area for the annual average particle pollution level. It was York County's air quality that drove that ranking for the year-round level," said Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health for the ALA. "York County gets a passing grade, it's still better than the EPA standard for the annual average particle pollution level. Of all counties in the metro area, York posted the worst average of fine particles."

The six counties in the metro area are York, Adams, Cumberland, Dawson, Lebanon and Perry.

The State of the Air report is the Lung Association’s annual air quality “report card” that tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), annual particle pollution (also known as soot) and short-term spikes in particle pollution, over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2018-2020.

Kelly Flanigan, a global warming solutions associate with PennEnvironment, said the only way to improve the air quality is to address burning fossil fuels like gasoline, diesel, methane and coal.

"Not only do these forms of energy directly contribute to air pollution, they also add to the growing threat of climate change, which makes air quality even worse. To make dirty air days a thing of the past, we need to strengthen existing air quality protections and transition to electric cars, renewable energy, and zero-emission buildings," Flanigan said. "Our future can truly be better and healthier if we clean up our air. Zeroing out pollution from all aspects of our lives will protect our lungs and our climate at the same time."

The problem is cumulative, Stewart said.

"Although York doesn't post many high days, in fact it posted zero high individual days, it had the worst year-round average for fine particles," Stewart said, "In this metro area, that is a different and unusual circumstance where one of the best for the daily measure is the worst for the year-round measure."

In terms of daily fine particle pollution, York County received an A grade, while Dauphin and Cumberland counties each received D grades in that area. Stewart said it is possible for a county whose ranking dropped in one area to get a top-notch grade in another area.

"That gives you an idea of how there can be a difference in a metro area from one county to another," he said.

Fine particle pollution is a mixture of microscopic solid and even liquid particles that are floating around in the atmosphere that come from a lot of different things, Stewart said. One of the chief causes is any type of combustion that is incomplete. Particles that get into the air from agricultural production, construction or road building can also contribute to small particle pollution, he said.

The Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area rankings remained poor for both daily and year-round measures of fine particle pollution but moderate for ozone smog. These are some of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution.

The metro area’s worst ranking was for daily spikes in fine particle pollution, at 43rd worst in the country out of 221 metro areas ranked.

York County got a B when it comes to ozone smog because it had one bad day of ozone smog during the period when the data was taken. Key contributors to ozone smog are the burning of fossil fuels burned and volatile organic compounds that come from unburned fuel or solvents from industry.

"The only way you get an A in our report if there are zero bad air quality days reported," Stewart said. "Because we know that one bad air quality day could be one bad air day too many for somebody who's in a sensitive risk group."

Those bad air quality days, Stewart said, could be enough to cause someone to miss a day of work or send a child to the emergency room because they are in risk groups that are sensitive to bad air quality.

Flanigan said even if pollution levels improve for a long period of time, one bad day can have a bad effect on health.

"Even one day of breathing in polluted air has negative consequences for our health. Research increasingly suggests there is no safe level of air pollution for us to breathe," Flanigan said. "That means that by simply inhaling, Pennsylvanians are at risk of heart disease, respiratory distress, worsened mental health, cancer and more. What’s worse, for those in our communities who may be particularly vulnerable, like children, pregnant women and the elderly, the impacts of air pollution can be especially pronounced."

Compared to the 2021 report, the Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area experienced the same small number of unhealthy days of high ozone. “State of the Air” ranked the Harrisburg metro area as the 117th most polluted city in the country for ozone pollution, which is comparable to its ranking of 119th worst in last year’s report.

The report also tracked short-term spikes in particle pollution, which can be extremely dangerous and even lethal. The Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area’s short-term particle pollution worsened for a second year in a row in this year’s report, which means there were again more unhealthy days. Dauphin County overtook Cumberland County for the worst performance for daily particle pollution in the metro area with a weighted average of 2.5 days (a “D” grade) in this year’s report. The area is ranked 43rd worst for short-term particle pollution, having been in 42nd place last year.

"It's clear York County's data from 2018 through 2020 showed no air quality level above the EPA standard for the daily measure of fine particles, whereas other places showed some days that were higher," Stewart said. "That's just simply because the air quality in the area is, like, based on whatever industries are working, whatever traffic is contributing to that, agriculture is contributing to it. That's an example of something that we recognize.

"To understand some realities here, something like the Brunner Island Electric Generating Facility on the eastern border of your county, it's not going to be upwind of the York County monitor very often, and so it's not contributing as much to air quality in your county as it would for Lancaster County, which is across the river."

Climate change can also contribute to the worsening of air quality. Stewart said hotter summer months contribute to the increase in ozone in the atmosphere. He also said the increase of western wildfires, which is attributed to climate change, and the smoke from them has also led to a worsening of air quality.

"Any air quality gains that we've made, and certainly we recognize there's been an improvement over time in general since we first started doing this report in 2000, aren't always assured to continue in the future unless we continue to pay good attention to the causes and problems," Stewart said. "We have seen some situations where, although we had a nice decline for ozone or fine particles, where some things have started to tick back up."

Stewart said it could be worse for those in York County and the Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area. He said said at least 40% of the population in the country lives in areas that receive an F grade for at least one air pollutant.

You can see the full report at Lung.org/sota.

