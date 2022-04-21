'No mow May': Why some people are refusing to cut their grass

Katherine Rodriguez

nj.com (TNS)

A movement called “No Mow May” is persuading some people not to mow their lawns for the month of May.

It originated in the U.K. and is intended to help increase the bee population.

However, the thought of “No Mow May” is already eliciting some strong reactions.

More:Latest inspections find Chinese restaurant out of compliance

More:Man sentenced in child rape case after no-contest plea

More:No trouble in River City: Central York students keep 'Music Man' running smoothly

Those in support of the movement say less time spent mowing your lawn increases the amount and diversity of wildlife, “including bees and other pollinators.” It also creates a home for them.

Those against the movement have cited concerns that include:

Local ordinances that require grass to be manicured at certain times

Un-mowed lawns can provide a habitat for harmful ticks

It hurts landscaping businesses

“No Mow May” was a conservation initiative first popularized by the British organization Plantlife, and the movement eventually made its way to North America.

In 2020, Appleton, Wis., residents and their city council agreed to suspend their weed ordinance for the month of May.

The yards that were not mowed for the month had three times higher bee species richness and five times more bees than the regularly mowed lawns, according to a study.

Since then, other studies have looked into how mowing lawns less can impact bees, save water and reduce emissions from gas-powered lawn mowers.