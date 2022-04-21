Local road projects receive part of $47.8M from state to improve safety

A pair of York County projects were among 56 highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects chosen for funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Projects in 28 counties were selected for the $47.8 million set aside for such projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

One project in York County received $211,165 to upgrade drainage and storm sewer systems and repave Water Street and Moore Lane in Felton.

York County also received $379,501 to remove Pleasant Acres Bridge, a load-posted deteriorated bridge over an active railroad, following construction of a new road extension and at-grade crossing in Springettsbury Township.

“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Wolf said. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”

Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.

“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

PennDOT anticipates accepting Multimodal Transportation Fund applications in fall 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.pa.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects & Programs” button.

