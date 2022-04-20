Red Cross relocates shelter for 21 people a week after apartment building fire

The American Red Cross has relocated its shelter for those still in need of a place to stay following an apartment building fire that occurred April 10.

Shelter operations were relocated to East Shore Baptist Church, located in the 6700 block of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, from the Chambers Hill Fire Co.

The Red Cross is still providing shelter to 21 people who were displaced following a fire at an apartment building in the 700 block of Garden Drive in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The Red Cross is providing them with a safe place to sleep, warm meals, health services and access to case workers to help with disaster recovery.

“Ensuring people have a safe place to stay during a disaster is a critical part of the Red Cross mission,” Disaster Program Manager Melinda Rosario said. “Shelter operations are running smoothly, and our clients are appreciative of the care and comfort we are providing.”

The Red Cross is continuing to work with community partners to help the families who were displaced by the fire to find a long-term housing solution.

“Our partners are a vital link between the Red Cross and the communities we serve,” said Laura Burke, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania chapter. “We are thankful for those who are assisting with this operation and for the new partnerships we have formed as a result of this devastating event.”

The fire on April 10 affected all 12 units in the apartment building and displaced 48 people, including adults and children. No one was injured.

