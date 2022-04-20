Crossroads Middle School site of Drug Take Back Day

Crossroads Middle School will be a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration's Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

Those with unused or expired prescription medications can take them to the school, 535 Fishing Creek Road in Lewisberry, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and turn them in for safe disposal.

The West Shore School District is doing this in conjunction with Fairview Township Police and the York Opioid Collaborative.