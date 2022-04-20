Central Pa. man indicted after allegedly threatening to kill Biden, Trump

Staff report

A Cumberland County man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly threatening the president and former president.

Mohamed Farah, 32, allegedly threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden in January and also that he said he would assassinate former President Donald Trump if he ran for reelection, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania..

Farah is a citizen of Somalia, according to the the office.

The maximum penalty for the charges is five years of imprisonment, supervised release and a fine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and Lower Allen Township Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.