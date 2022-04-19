Kaltreider-Benfer Library moving to temporary location

Kaltreider-Benfer Library in Red Lion is moving to a temporary site while its current location undergoes major renovation and expansion.

Starting May 2, its 147 S. Charles St. building will be closed until construction is completed. According to the library, the project is expected to be finished in early 2023.

The Red Lion Area School District has given the library at temporary home at the Windsor Manor Elementary School, located at 2110 Windsor Road in Windsor Township. Kaltreider-Benfer Library will offer limited library services beginning mid-May at the elementary school. Members should use the school’s Second Street entrance to access the library.

“The exact date for opening at the temporary location will be announced after we get further in the moving process,” says Kaltreider-Benfer Library Executive Director Don Dellinger. “Right now, Kaltreider’s staff is busy packing over 40,000 books to clear the way for construction.”

Although the packed books will be temporarily unavailable during construction, library members can borrow books at Kaltreider’s temporary site, at other York County Libraries and by placing holds through the yorklibraries.org catalog.

When the library opens at Windsor Manor Elementary School, it will offer browsing of bestsellers, pickup and drop-off of hold items, DVD rentals and SummerQuest registration and prize pickup.

Seating, computers and restrooms will be unavailable. Kaltreider-Benfer Library will have the following operating hours at the school: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Community members with questions should call the library at 717-244-2032.

“Kaltreider-Benfer Library has been ready to grow for a while, and the time is finally here,” says York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. “They are at the heart of the community, well-loved and well-used. The upcoming renovations and expansion will provide dedicated program areas for children and teens, meeting spaces, comfortable reading spots, and of course, the library treehouse.”

