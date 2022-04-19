Man breaks into Dunkin Donuts, steals safe, cash

Investigators with the York County Regional Police Department are looking for information to help solve a burglary.

The burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. March 24 at the Dunkin Donuts located at 2175 S. Queen St. in York Township.

The burglary suspect is described as a black man, wearing black sweatpants, a blue hooded sweatshirt (worn inside out), white gloves, black sneakers and a black mask.

The suspect forced entry through the front door window and stole approximately $150 in cash from the cash register and a safe that contained approximately $600 in cash.

Investigators believed the suspect is driving a 2019-2011 Toyota Corolla, which was last seen traveling north on South Queen Street

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.