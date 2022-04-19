Freeze watch issued for York, other counties

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for York and other counties through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures as low as 30 are possible in York County as well as Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties, the forecast said. The freeze watch is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Residents are urged to take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside.

Tuesday has a slight chance of rain, with a high of 48 and a low of 34, the forecast said. Winds will be from the west, with gusts up to 32 mph.

The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.