Filmmaker McG to deliver York College commencement address

Filmmaker Joseph McGinty Nichol, better known as McG, will give the commencement address to York College's Class of 2022.

The first typical outdoor commencement exercise for the 235-year-old college since 2019 will feature nearly 700 graduates earning associate, bachelor and doctoral degrees. The ceremony will begin May 14 at 10:15 a.m. which will be held under the tent on Main Campus. The event will also be live streamed online.

Nichol the only person in Hollywood history to have write a No. 1 song, produce a No. 1 TV show and direct a No. 1 movie. His parents are York natives. He will receive an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts during the ceremony.

Nichol has directed 10 feature films and eight television pilots. His career in Hollywood began in the mid 1990s, when he co-wrote the No. 1 songs “Fly,” “Every Morning,” and “Someday” for childhood friends Sugar Ray. During this time, he also directed over 50 music videos for artists such as Sublime, Smashmouth, and Sean “Puffy” Combs.

His feature film debut was the blockbuster “Charlie’s Angels,” which debuted at No. 1 and marked the biggest opening ever for a first-time director. Other films and stars directed by McG include Matthew McConaughey in “We Are Marshall;” Christian Bale in “Terminator Salvation;” Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, and Chris Pine in “This Means War;” and Kevin Costner in “3 Days to Kill.” He also wrote, produced, and directed “The Babysitter” films for Netflix. To date, Nichol's feature films have grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office.

McG is also the executive producer of over 800 hours of prime-time network television, including the cultural phenomenon “The OC,” and the longest-running science fiction show in American television history, “Supernatural.”

In 2001, Nichol founded his production company Wonderland Sound and Vision. Wonderland produced the breakout hits “Tall Girl,” “The Duff,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Holidate,” and “Love Hard.”

He is working with James Cameron on the remake of “True Lies,” as well as a film adaption of the international best-seller “Uglies,” starring Joey King. He also plans to direct “Family Leave” starring Jennifer Garner.

Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Additional information about the commencement ceremony is available at www.ycp.edu/commencement.