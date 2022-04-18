Two dead in apparent murder-suicide: Coroner

A woman was apparently killed by a man who then killed himself on Sunday morning in Red Lion.

Judith Snyder, 66, of the 700 block of South Pine Street in the borough, was found dead in her home just before 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Snyder was apparently shot and killed by James Miller, 76, of the 1600 block of River Birch Drive in Spring Garden Township. Miller then killed himself at Snyder's home, the coroner's office reported.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a family member, according to a PSP news release.

When the caller looked into the window of their home, they saw Snyder and Miller on the floor inside, police said.

"It was apparent from the window that they were both in distress and possibly deceased," the news release stated.

Snyder and Miller were both pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 10 a.m. of gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's reports said. There will be no autopsies.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths as a domestic murder-suicide, according to the coroner's report. The public is not thought to be in danger.

Snyder's death is the 11th homicide in York County this year and the fourth in the past week, according to the coroner's office.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more information.