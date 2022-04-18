Rain and snow — yes, snow — in the forecast for York on Monday

Staff report

It's officially spring, but the weather around York hasn't quite caught on.

York County will see rain beginning after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, and then after 11 p.m. the rain will be mixed with snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The area will get about half an inch of rain, and no snow accumulation is expected, according to the forecast.

More:Two dead in apparent murder-suicide: Coroner

More:Amid surge in violent crime, York tries to get young people back in school

More:Kennard-Dale High School graduate, U.S. Olympian is Male Marine Corps Athlete of the Year

Monday's high is expected to be 48, with southeast winds gusting up to 26 mph. Monday night, the low will be 35, with east winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of 48 and low of 35. West winds will gust up to 31 mph during the day.

The rest of the week will be pleasant and warmer, with highs of 59 on Wednesday, 66 Thursday and 71 Friday. Lows will also creep up, from 42 on Wednesday night to 49 Friday.