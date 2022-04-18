'Nothing beats an outdoor classroom': Students get hands-on lessons about clean water

High school students took turns slipping on waders and stepping into the cool, rushing waters of Kelly's Run.

With strainers in hand, they skimmed the water and examined the insects and other life living in the stream Thursday as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Susquehanna Watershed Environmental Education Program (SWEEP) activities, at Kelly's Run Nature Preserve in Lancaster County.

With the sun shining and temperatures in the 70s, eight students from Pequea Valley High School, in Lancaster County, joined by natural resources teacher Doug Masser, had a good morning for trekking through the woods and peering into the stream. CBF educators led them through a series of environmental learning activities at the preserve, which is located in Martic Township.

"When you're trying to show water quality and work for the environment, nothing beats an outdoor classroom," said B.J. Small, who is the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Pennsylvania media and communications coordinator. "It's good to be back out and be able to go face-to-face and hands-on with students."

SWEEP provides the field experience to students who are already learning about the health of their environment in school. The program gives students a chance to learn, literally hands-on, about the bugs and other life living in waterways as well as how to use chemistry to measure water quality.

"By doing the water studies and checking the macros, they appreciate the quality of water in their own neighborhoods," Small said. "You appreciate something more when you experience it."

The SWEEP program has been educating students in grades 6 through 12 about the importance of clean water for more than 30 years. This spring, 12 groups from schools around central Pennsylvania will participate.

The Pequea Valley students spent the morning exploring "how land use impacts water quality and what that means for recreation," said CBF educator Liz Glaston, emphasizing that a balance can be found between preservation and recreation.

"It's just really exciting to see students out and about, learning new things, making those connections, seeing how things they do every day can have a positive impact," Glaston said. "Even though they are high school students, they still have a voice and they still have the opportunity to take action to protect and preserve their watershed."