Amid surge in violent crime, York tries to get young people back in school

One morning on York City's truancy detail:

At one door, two people, speaking a mix of English and Creole, seemed to not know the student in question.

At another, an older woman said she’d speak to a girl’s mother about why she wasn’t in school.

At a third, three children were alone. The eldest, a teen boy, said none of them had to go to school — and added that they would make mashed potatoes for lunch.

Those were a few conversations local police officers had with residents as they resumed a truancy detail Thursday morning, after several weeks of violent gun crime in the city.

“It’s a lot of stuff going on," said Quinn Johnson, chief of the school police. "You got to be out here, get out here, and really see what’s going on, and dig in deep."

Members of the York City and York school district police departments teamed up and went door-to-door to try to find youths who’ve had a long pattern of skipping school and talk to them or adults at the home about it.

The detail was more a form of social outreach than law enforcement. No students were arrested or removed from places by force. Instead, the main goal was communication with encouragement to return to school.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

More:'We taught them to be hard': Top cop addresses youth violence

More:From cleaning the York City police locker room to 'cleaning up the streets'

For Johnson, a key to the operation was digging into “the why.”

“The main goal is what we can do to help support," Johnson said. "Is it that you’re homeless? Is it that you need food? What’s the reason? We’re here to help.”

Almost 20 officers — around eight school police officers and 10 from the city police — worked in groups over a couple of hours in the morning to canvass addresses from a list of students who’ve missed 100 or more days of school out of the 185-day school year. One house had a student who had been truant for 115 days, Johnson pointed out.

The detail went forward on a day when much of the city department was on task to investigate a double homicide from the night before. Three men were shot in the 500 block of West Market Street around 11:15 p.m., and two of them died from their injuries. No arrests were reported Thursday.

Three weeks earlier, 17-year-old Malaki Beady was shot and killed in Penn Park the morning of March 23, not far from the city's high school. Police arrested a suspect, Javion Roman, 17, of York, a couple of days later.

Police also arrested two 14-year-olds on gun charges in apparently separate incidents during the last week of March.

In that context, the mission to go out, find truant youth and talk to them about returning to school took on a new note of importance. Lt. Daniel Lentz, a York City Police spokesman, said the work reinforces a commitment to getting juveniles off the streets and into classrooms.

And with juveniles behind much of the gun violence in the city, meeting kids where they are, developing relationships with them and convincing them to turn away from crime is a long-term investment in eventually, hopefully, breaking the cycle of violence, he said. Programs like the truancy detail might not be an immediate remedy, he said, but necessary work that would pay off in later years.

“We gotta stop looking at these quick fixes. You can’t put a Band-Aid on these things,” Lentz said. "We actually need to heal what’s wounded, what’s broken, in hopes that down the road here we’ll experience that.”

More:Star gymnast Trinity Thomas still 'feels the love' in York County

More:Students experience impaired driving in DUI simulator

More:Coroner: Man shot outside his home dies at York Hospital

During the detail, police made 26 contacts with people at various addresses. They also spoke to two students who were supposed to be in Bearcat Cyber Academy and talked them into returning to school.

Of the contacts, police covered a couple of addresses along Walnut Street — the couple speaking partially in Creole and the older woman. Officers then spoke to the three children along South Pine Street. The conversation was chill and easygoing overall, as officers spoke with the kids and asked why they weren’t in school (their mom said they didn’t have to go, they said), or what they were going to do for lunch (the older boy could make mashed potatoes or soup, he said).

One officer called the mother to let her know about the truancy issue and potential fines. That prompted the older boy to ask what constituted truancy and why five officers were there to visit three children. An officer told him that they are addressing habitual patterns of missing school and explained that they work in groups for the program.

That last stop stuck with Lentz as he spoke a little later about the challenges and frustrations in addressing truancy. The kids chose to stay home, where maybe they would have mashed potatoes for lunch. But if they’d gone to school, he said, they could have had a full meal.

“It really breaks my heart to see that, and that’s minor compared to what our guys see on a daily basis,” Lentz said.

Overall, he worried about parents failing to invest in sending their children to school, or about children disrespecting their parents’ authority enough to skip school and who they’ll become when they grow up on that path.

Police can’t force youths back into school because they don’t have the authority, Lentz said, adding that using force could send the wrong message. The work, he said, is to encourage the students and to show that officers care about their welfare.

Johnson spoke about the importance of that last point earlier in the morning.

“We just go out and try to reach them and see how we can assist and make that connection with the school,” Johnson said. “Just being consistent, and reaching out to our families and our students and just having that open line of communication and support.”

He said he hopes police can conduct many more truancy details to make the outreach consistent and build relationships.

With summer vacation coming up, Johnson said, school gyms will be open for exercise days. The high school will offer a credit recovery program through which students can make up missing school credits.

The typical summer camp won’t be held this year, but he said they plan to host it next year.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.