Freeze warning overnight for York County and the rest of central Pa.

Staff report

Bundle up the plants, it's going to be a cold night.

York County and all of the neighboring counties are under a freeze warning from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service announced.

Temperatures could drop to 27 in rural valleys and to 32 in urban areas, the NWS said.

More:Passover and Easter overlap in 2022: They have more in common than you think

More:Trinity Thomas wins 3 NCAA individual gymnastics titles, including the all-around crown

Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could damage outdoor plumbing.

The service recommends that residents bring potted plants indoors for the night and protect sensitive plantings by covering them.

Easter Sunday will be sunny and windy in York, with a high around 52 and winds gusting up to 22 mph, the forecast said.

Sunday night will be cold and clear, with a low around 33, according to the NWS.

Monday and Monday night will see rain, with up to ¾ inch accumulation. Winds will gust up to 23 mph during the day. Monday's high will be 50 and the low 38.

After a slight chance of more rain on Tuesday, the rest of the week will be mostly sunny, with warmer temperatures expected.

Tuesday will have a high of 52 and low of 35. Wednesday's high will be 60, and Thursday through Saturday will see highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid-40s.