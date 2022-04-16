Adams County man's death ruled a homicide

The York County Coroner's Office has ruled the shooting death of an Adams County man to be homicide.

Michael Deyton, 42, of Conewago Township, Adams County, died Thursday as a result of gunshot wounds to the torso, the coroner's office said.

He died at WellSpan York Hospital, where he was taken after being shot earlier Thursday outside his home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue. The shooting occurred following an altercation with another person, the coroner's office stated.

Conewago Township Police in Adams County are investigating the incident.