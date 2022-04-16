Hotel fire in Dauphin County displaces 29 people

A fire at a Dauphin County motel displaced more that two dozen people Friday night.

The fire reportedly broke out about 9:30 p.m. at a Rodeway Inn in the 600 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township.

The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross, who responded to the scene shortly after the fire broke out, said it is providing resources for 25 adults and four children displaced by the fire.

“This is the second major fire in Swatara Township in less than one week,” said Laura Burke, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Our hearts go out to the dozens of people who lost their homes and belongings. I am so grateful for the Red Crossers working through the holiday weekend to help.”

Videos of the scene on Dauphin County Fire Wire show flames shooting through the roof throughout the structure.

Some of those evacuated from the hotel were treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries and take to an area hospital. A total of 75 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option #4 for Disaster Relief.