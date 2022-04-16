Autopsies show two men died from multiple gunshot wounds

Autopsies were completed on two men who died following a shooting in York City late Wednesday night.

The York County Coroner's Office reported that Jordan Simpson, 27, of Springettsbury Township, and Miguel M. Roman, 30, of York City, both died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 500 block of West Market Street in York City. Simpson died at the scene and Roman died early Thursday morning at UPMC Memorial Hospital.

A third man was shot in the incident, but York City Police said he is expected to survive his injuries. Police are still investigating the incident.