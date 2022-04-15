Coroner: Man shot outside his home dies at York Hospital

An Adams County man died Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital after a shooting near his home, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Michael Deyton, 42, of Conewago Township in Adams County, was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

He had been taken to the hospital after he was shot earlier Thursday outside of his home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue during an altercation with another person, the coroner's office stated.

Conewago Township Police (Adams County) are investigating the incident. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

