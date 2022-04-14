Storms on Thursday in York County, then cooler weather for Easter weekend

Residents in York County will be experiencing cooler weather for the Easter weekend.

"There will be a general cooling trend after today," Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said on Thursday.

After reaching a high of 80 on Thursday, temperatures should continue to fall throughout the weekend.

More:Two people die in York City shooting: Police

More:Man shot in York City on Monday dies from wounds

More:Passover and Easter overlap in 2022: They have more in common than you think

Thunderstorms along with some strong winds are expected to move through the area between 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday, with wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Thursday's low will be 44.

Good Friday should be clear, with high temperatures in the 60s and lows near 50.

Saturday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds and give way to a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon, with highs in the 60s and a low of 40.

Easter Sunday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-50s and a low of 34. Frost is possible Sunday night and early Monday, according to the weather service.

Monday and Tuesday will both have a chance of showers, with highs in the mid-50s and lows around 40.