Police search for motorist who struck a PennDOT worker and fled

The Sentinel (TNS)

Police say they are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash who they say struck a PennDOT employee Wednesday morning.

Silver Spring Township Police said the driver of a pick-up truck struck the worker on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday and fled. Police said the PennDOT worker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or incident to contact Sgt. Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or abassler@sstwp.org.

Police are also looking for anyone in the area who has surveillance cameras that may have captured the vehicle.