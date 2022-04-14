Man shot in York City on Monday dies from wounds

A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot Monday in York City.

Milford Singletary, 29, was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Singletary was shot Monday night in the 500 block of Walnut Street in York City, apparently not far from where he lived. The coroner's office said Singletary lived in the 400 block of Walnut.

The man was transported to the hospital around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office reported. Despite therapeutic measures taken at the hospital, Singletary died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Karen Frank at the hospital.

Singletary's next-of-kin was notified of his death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The case is being investigated as a homicide by York City Police.

At the time of his death, Singletary was the sixth homicide victim in York City this year and the seventh in York County. Those figures have already increased due to a shooting in York City Wednesday night that left two dead.