Coroner called after shooting in York City: York County 911

The York County coroner was called after a shooting occurred in York City Wednesday night, according to York County 911.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Market Street. York County 911 confirmed that the York County Coroner's Office was called and that York City Police are investigating.

No other other details were available.

This is the second shooting this week in York City. Another shooting occurred Monday around 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Walnut Street. In that incident, police found a 30-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was transported to an area hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate that shooting.

Lt. Daniel Lentz with York City Police said they do have some good leads in Monday's shooting. No other details or the identity of the victim are being released at this time as the investigation continues.

This is breaking news. Check back later for more information.