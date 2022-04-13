'We want everybody home safe': Students experience DUI simulator

Students at Northern High School were able to experience the Pennsylvania DUI Safety Simulator at the school in Dillsburg on Tuesday, thanks to the sponsorship of State Farm Insurance.

"We want to get the message across about safe driving," said State Farm Insurance agent Beth Thomey-Upton, stressing the importance of not getting behind the wheel.

The Dillsburg-based insurance agent wants to educate students, especially with prom season approaching. Thomey-Upton led discussion about statistics for part of the session, allowing students to take a turn in the simulator for the balance of the class time.

"We want safe driving, that's our goal," said Thomey-Upton, adding, "we want everybody home safe."

To learn more about the Pennsylvania DUI Safety Simulator, go to: https://www.padui.org/safety-sim/.

