Ex-ice arena boss accused of embezzlement enters diversionary program

The former general manager of the York Ice Arena will enter a diversionary program after paying $16,000 in restitution to settle accusations that he embezzled thousands of dollars from the venue.

Michael Cleveland, of Fairview Township, was accepted into York County’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program during a hearing Tuesday.

Entering the program allows the 52-year-old to avoid pleading guilty in the case, and by completing it, he could avoid a conviction and sentence in the case, and possibly have it expunged from his record.

Cleveland was charged with two counts of theft, one felony and one misdemeanor, in September 2020. Investigators alleged he stole about $23,000 from the ice arena over three years, starting in 2014, while he served as general manager. Much of those funds allegedly came from skating leagues that used the rink regularly.

In 2017, two arena employees went to the head of the York Revolution, which managed the facility at the time, and relayed concerns that Cleveland wasn’t properly depositing cash. According to investigators, those concerns led to a forensic audit by an accounting firm and the criminal investigation.

The total figure for the missing funds was disputed by Cleveland and his attorney, Douglas France.

“There was a disagreement as to the amount of loss,” France said Wednesday.

France said he and Cleveland believed the amount that investigators alleged was taken was in error. They discussed the issue with District Attorney Dave Sunday’s office, and after further review, the two sides reached an agreement on a lower amount of restitution.

Cleveland then paid about $16,310 in restitution along with nearly $5,000 in fines and fees ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, court records show. The DA’s office followed by signing off on his admission into ARD.

Sunday had rejected Cleveland’s first application into ARD in January 2021, citing issues such as the amount of restitution owed, the three years the alleged embezzlement occurred and concerns about Cleveland’s willingness to seek treatment.

York County DA spokesman Kyle King said Sunday reconsidered Cleveland’s rejection after he was asked to look at the application again. King also said decisions to reconsider ARD rejections aren’t uncommon.

The York Revolution managed the ice arena from 2014 until about July 2021. The contract was awarded then to Maryland-based Black Bear Sports Group.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.