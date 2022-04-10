Police: Coroner finds parents, son shot dead in robbery at Georgia gun range

Matt Bruce

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Three family members were killed during an apparent robbery at a Grantville gun range Friday, and investigators from multiple agencies worked late into the night at the scene searching for answers to the grim crime.

The owner of the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range and his wife and grandson were fatally shot, according to Grantville police.

Grantville police told Channel 2 Action News the victims were 75-year-old Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., one of the owners of the family business, 75-year-old Evelyn Hawk and their teenage grandson Luke Hawk.

According to the news station, the Hawks’ son reported the killings after he walked into the shop and found the victims dead.

Authorities asked for support for the owners’ family. “Let’s keep Richard Hawk and family in our prayers,” department officials said in a statement.

Coweta County property records show the gun range, at 514 Bohannon Road, was owned by Sharpsburg’s Tommy R. Hawk Sr. and Thomas Richard Hawk Jr.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood mourned the victims and expressed condolences for the family of Richard Hawk, noting he’s been a member of the county’s law enforcement community for decades and is “a committed public servant.”

Richard Hawk is listed as the Coweta County coroner.

“...we are left with hurt, pain, and very little answers,” a heartbroken Wood wrote in a letter that was shared Saturday by the Sheriff’s Office on social media. “I am a life-long member of Coweta and every family, especially the Hawk family, are a valuable and precious part of my life. My heart is hurting and my prayers to our God is that he is ever present right now with Richard and his family.”

Police indicated about 40 weapons and the security camera DVR were stolen during the robbery, which occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m. as the range was preparing to close Friday.

Anyone who drove past the gun range during that time and saw any vehicles parked outside other than a white Ford dually truck or a black Ford Expedition are urged to contact the police department at 770-583-2266.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence and lots of police activity outside Lock Stock & Barrel overnight into Saturday as investigators from all the involved agencies converged at the scene. The shooting range is in a rural section of the county, about 50 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

No suspect information has been released and authorities made no indications that anyone is in custody.

Police asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist in the investigation due to amount of stolen weapons. Members of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating.

Police called in the GBI, and spokespersons from the state agency confirmed Friday that they are involved in the investigation.

ATF officials on Saturday announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the triple homicide and armed robbery.

The federal agency is teaming up with the city of Grantville and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade association, to offer the award with each organization pitching in $5,000 apiece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by calling 888-283-8477, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or visiting the tip line at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app by visiting www.reportit.com.