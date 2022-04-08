Stamp prices set to increase again: What you could be paying

Leada Gore

The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the price of stamps again.

USPS said in a notice filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission it was seeking approval to raise the price of stamps starting July 10.

The cost of a Forever stamp will likely increase by 2 cents – from 58 cents to 60 cents. Metered letters will go from 53 cents to 57 cents with the cost of additional ounces increasing 5 cents from 20 cents to 25 cents.

Postcards will go from 40 cents to 44 cents and international letters (1 oz.) will go from $1.30 to $1.40.

“As inflation and increased operating expenses continue, these price adjustments will help with the implementation of the Delivering for America plan, including a $40 billion investment in core Postal Service infrastructure over the next 10 years,” USPS said in a statement.

USPS last raised its prices in August 2021 when the cost of a Forever stamp rose from 55 cents to 58 cents.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect.