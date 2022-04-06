York Haven man killed in single-vehicle crash: state police

York Dispatch

A York Haven man died Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in left the roadway, striking a utility pole off Route 30, state police said.

Devon Mansberger, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene in Straban Township by the Adams County coroner.

State police said the crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. as the vehicle driven by Aiden Bower, 21, of Red Lion, was traveling east on Route 30 near Granite Station Road.

After striking the utility pole, state police said the vehicle traveled down an embankment before striking a tree and finally coming to rest at the wood line.

Gettysburg Fire Department and Adams Regional EMS also assisted at the scene, according to state police.

