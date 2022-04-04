NEWS

Coroner ID's 16-year-old who died after crash

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teenager who died after a crash on Saturday.

Autumn Short, 16, of Dover Township, was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a report from the coroner's office.

More:Pennsylvania police officer killed, 2 officers hurt in shooting

More:Teen driver dies in Route 11 crash with tractor-trailer: state police

More:Police: Do you recognize these lottery machine bandits?

Autumn was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was in a crash with another vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Dover Township, in the area of the 1500 block of East Canal Road, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt.

She was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries there. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.

With construction at the morgue at the York County Coroner's Office completed, a tour of the facility was given Friday, April 23, 2021.Bill Kalina photo