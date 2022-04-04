Coroner ID's 16-year-old who died after crash

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teenager who died after a crash on Saturday.

Autumn Short, 16, of Dover Township, was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a report from the coroner's office.

Autumn was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was in a crash with another vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Dover Township, in the area of the 1500 block of East Canal Road, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt.

She was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries there.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.