Coroner ID's 16-year-old who died after crash
The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teenager who died after a crash on Saturday.
Autumn Short, 16, of Dover Township, was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a report from the coroner's office.
More:Pennsylvania police officer killed, 2 officers hurt in shooting
More:Teen driver dies in Route 11 crash with tractor-trailer: state police
More:Police: Do you recognize these lottery machine bandits?
Autumn was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was in a crash with another vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Dover Township, in the area of the 1500 block of East Canal Road, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt.
She was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries there.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.