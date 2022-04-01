York man charged with escape after failing to return to halfway house

York Dispatch

A federal grand jury indicted a York man with escape after he allegedly failed to return to a halfway house while on work release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Manuel Maldonado-Martinez previously pleaded no contest to charges related to the assault of a woman pregnant with his child.

According to federal prosecutors, the 33-year-old man failed to return to the Scranton Pavilion Residential Reentry Center on Mar. 9. The center offers life skills classes, medical screenings and a variety of other services to help former inmates return to their communities after serving prison terms, according to its website.

Maldonado-Martinez alleged escape was investigated by the United States Marshals Service.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against him on Tuesday. The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 5 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.