Snow squall turned deadly for motorists: Here's what you should do

Naomi Creason

The Sentinel (TNS)

Meteorologists like ABC27's Brett Thackara knew it was coming — and issued warnings.

And yet this week's snow squall still blindsided motorists, leading to a deadly pileup on I-81.

"When we're expecting a big snowstorm, most people stay off the roads and schools are closed. People don't think that with snow squalls," Thackara said. "They're still going about their business, and then the weather changes on a dime."

More:Severe storms, wind gusts greater than 60 mph possible today

More:Vito's Pizza and Beer to return thanks to former employee

More:Judge removes five Pa. school board members in response to masking opponents’ petition

In all, the dramatic pileup in Schuylkill County that involved 80 vehicles left six motorists dead, another 24 injured, according to state police.

In addition to a snow squall warning system that was established in 2018 and adapted to target cellphone users in affected geographic areas, Thackara said weather teams have been able to predict when snow squalls are likely to happen. In theory, that should help drivers navigate when to be on the road, but it doesn't necessarily work out that way.

"When we're expecting a big snowstorm, most people stay off the roads and schools are closed," Thackara said. "People don't think that with snow squalls. ... They're still going about their business, and then the weather changes on a dime."

It's something Thackara said he'd like to see changed, with drivers taking note of the early forecast, changing their plans if they can or being vigilant on the roads if they can't.

For those who take to the road, Thackara said there are some signs that a driver is about to hit a snow squall.

"It may seem like a dark cloud coming your way, like a thunderstorm," he said. "If you see that, pull over to the side of the road or a rest stop and wait it out — it's only going to be about 20 to 25 minutes. It may spare you some harm and even your life."

Snow squalls

Snow squalls tend to be rare because of the conditions that are needed to create them.

"Snow squalls typically happen when there are significant winds coming off the Great Lakes," Thackara said, adding that those windy conditions pick up moisture from the lakes and push it across Pennsylvania.

"[On Monday], most of the state was affected because the winds were so strong," he said. "It's a blizzardlike storm for 15 to 20 minutes."

More:Four restaurants out of compliance in recent inspections — one with 22 violations

More:In stunning move, York High grad Bruce Arians retires as Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach

Thackara estimated that the state sees a really dangerous snow squall about once or twice a year. Monday happened to have those ripe conditions, and Thackara said the below-freezing temperatures made things worse.

Though Monday's fatal pileup on Interstate 81 was attributed to a snow squall, Thackara said it's possible a snow squall could have resulted in the 73-vehicle pileup on Route 581 in Lower Allen Township earlier this month. While there was a front bringing in a snowstorm that Saturday, streamers of wind and snow indicative of a snow squall followed that front, he said.

Driving tips

Both pile-up cases took place on a highway on which drivers had little recourse about where their vehicles were headed. Like Thackara, PennDOT recommends that drivers simply avoid or delay unnecessary travel during snow squalls and winter storms. It said that with falling temperatures and the winter precipitation, snow squalls and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roads, including overpasses and bridges.

Though avoiding travel is the main precaution, PennDOT did provide some tips for those who encounter snow squalls.

PennDOT said drivers should slow down, stay in their lane, increase the following distance from the car ahead and turn on the headlights and hazard lights in a snow squall. Drivers should not come to a complete stop in the lane itself, since this could cause a chain-reaction crash. Instead, PennDOT recommends that drivers find a place to safely pull off the road and then come to a stop.

During a snow squall, PennDOT also recommends that drivers not pass any vehicles that are moving slowly, nor should they speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

PennDOT also generally recommends that drivers stay alert, not drive distracted and buckle up.

For those who aren't able to avoid snow squalls and end up in a crash, PennDOT's safety press officer said drivers should remain in the car with their seat belts on, given the chain-reaction danger of more cars potentially becoming involved.

York Dispatch staff contributed to this report.