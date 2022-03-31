Prosecutor in shooting: 'He was mad, he was angry and someone was going to pay'

The prosecutor ended his closing arguments plainly.

“He was mad, he was angry and someone was going to pay,” Lewis Reagan, chief deputy district attorney, said during his closing arguments. “The genius didn’t even shoot the right guy.”

Morris, 20, is accused of firing a gun as members of the Thunderguards motorcycle club stood outside their clubhouse in the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue on July 31, 2020. One man, Kyle Hagenbuch, 26, of Carbon County, was shot in the head and injured. He died about two days later.

Reagan alleged Morris was upset a Thunderguards biker had touched or blocked his car, and he pointed a gun out his driver’s side window and opened fire as he drove. Reagan noted the gun was aimed at head height, with an intent to shoot someone, when the bullet went through Hagenbuch’s head.

Another member apparently returned fire as Morris drove away.

Jurors are set to continue deliberations Thursday in the trial of a York City man charged with firing into a group of motorcyclists and killing a man two years ago.

York County Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook dismissed the jury for the night following about four hours of deliberations in the trial of Dasean Morris. The jury is scheduled to resume their discussions Thursday morning.

After police responded, Reagan argued club members assisted in the investigation in various ways, which included collecting and providing shell casings to police and giving statements to police. One member also identified Morris in a photo array.

Reagan also played video taken from security cameras for the jury. The sound of gunfire explodes on the one of clips, followed by a black Acura speeding through the scene, and then a person running after it.

Witnesses had identified the car’s driver as a young man in his 20s with dreadlocks, police said during the investigation, and Morris matched the description at the time. From a search of his home, police said they found dreadlock-style hair that had been cut and a gun.

Reagan also argued receipts from several local businesses, as well as images from security video at a couple of those businesses, established a timeline of Morris’ whereabouts on the day of the shooting.

“He can’t deny those things because we have them,” Reagan said.

Wednesday marked the eighth day of the trial, which began March 21.

Musti Cook instructed the jury to return for deliberations beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.