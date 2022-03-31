April Fools’ Day 2022: How we got it and some best pranks

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

We’re not fooling around - Friday, April 1, 2022 is April Fools’ Day

The day is traditionally set aside for pranksters to have a little fun with other people with hoaxes and practical jokes. And while people around the world mark “Fools Day,” its exact origin is unclear.

Tradition holds that April Fools’ Day dates to 1582, when France made the move from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The change by Pope Gregory XIII moved the start of the new year from the end of March to Jan. 1, and those who didn’t make the change were considered “fools.”

People started making fun of those who didn’t change their calendar and began playing pranks on them.

Other people believe April Fools’ dates back even further.

Historians have also linked April Fools’ Day to the ancient Roman festival of Hilaria – the Latin word for “joyful,” that was celebrated at the end of March. The day involved people dressing up in disguises and mocking fellow citizens and public officials.

Today, April Fools’ Day is celebrated by young and old alike, and an increasing number of businesses are joining in the fun. In the past, some of these corporate jokes include Taco Bell claiming it had purchased the naming rights to the Liberty Bell; Amazon claiming it had invented the “Petlexa” to allow for communication with animals; and Burger King unveiling the “chocolate Whopper.” Other well-known pranks include a 1957 BBC report claiming Swiss farmers were growing spaghetti and, a 1992 segment from National Public Radio announcing former President Richard Nixon was running for office.

