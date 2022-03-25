Teen driver dies in Route 11 crash with tractor-trailer: state police

The Sentinel (TNS)

A Newville teen died in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 11 shortly before noon on Thursday near Shippensburg.

State police said Noah J. Blessing, 18, was driving a 1995 Dodge Stratus north on Stoughstown Road when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection with Route 11. His vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2015 International Harvester driven by Marvin H. Shoemaker, 68, of Shippensburg.

More:Hours-long police incident ends with discovery of 24-year-old's body

More:The sewage doesn't lie: A new COVID wave is upon us. Be prepared

More:Troy Sowers steps down as Spring Grove girls' basketball coach, but doesn't close door on possible return to sideline

The Dodge began to spin and the tractor-trailer driver, in an attempt to avoid striking Blessing's vehicle, veered to the north side of the road, where the rig came to rest after striking a wall on the roadside, police said. The Dodge continued to spin until it became wedged between the truck's trailer and the stone wall.

Police said Blessing was declared dead at the scene.

The crash, which was still under investigation Friday, closed both sides of Route 11 until about 2:45 p.m.

State Police hey were assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, Newville EMS and South Newton Fire Department.