Loving this springlike weather? Winter's last gasp is coming...

Odds are, you've been enjoying above-average temperatures during this, the first week of spring.

But meteorologists warn that a polar vortex could bring winter's last gasp this weekend.

“Thanks to a developing atmospheric traffic jam near Greenland, the jet stream is about to get some sizable buckles in it,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

That will mean noticeably colder temperatures across the eastern half of the country — including as far south as Nashville — this weekend and continuing through the beginning of April.

In York County, the National Weather Service forecast calls for overnight lows dipping below freezing again on Saturday and Sunday night, in addition to period of rainfall through Saturday.

Here's what the weather looks like over the next few days, according to NWS:

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.