Walmart, Kroger supplier recalls popular off-brand pancake mix

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

Continental Mills has announced a voluntary recall of select boxes of pancake and waffle mixes.

The products, sold by Walmart and Kroger private label brands, are being recalled due to the “potential for foreign material contamination,” according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited number of products but no contaminated mixes have been reported by consumers to date.

More:'This is Russian roulette': Man pleads guilty in deadly overdose case

More:The sewage doesn't lie: A new COVID wave is upon us. Be prepared

More:Homeless encampment cleared in York City: Where are the people now?

The recalled product from Walmart was sold nationwide under the Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle brand. The recalled lot has UPC 078742370828 and lot code KX2063 with a best-buy date of Sept. 1, 2023.

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix was packaged in a 2 lbs. net wt. box with UPC 01111088219. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 and best buy dates of Sept. 9, 2023 and Sept. 2, 2023. The product was contributed in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

If you have purchased the products, you are asked to dispose of it or return to the store for replacement or refund. You can get more information from the recall hotline at 1-800-578-7832.