Little Round Top at Gettysburg to close for more than a year

Little Round Top, the storied Civil War landmark at the Gettysburg National Military Park, will close for more than a year starting this spring.

The National Park Service announced the closure as part of an effort to expand parking and help ease visitor access to the site of a Union charge that led to the Confederate Army's ultimate defeat at Gettysburg.

“Rehabilitation of Little Round Top will address overwhelmed parking areas, poor accessibility and related safety hazards, significant erosion, and degraded vegetation,” reads a statement on the National Park Service’s website. “The scope of the project will reestablish, preserve, and protect the features that make up this segment of the battlefield landscape. This project will also enhance the visitor experience with improved interpretive signage, new accessible trail alignments, and gathering areas.”

Construction is expected to begin this spring and take roughly 18 months to be completed.

Elsewhere at Gettysburg, Devil's Den is undergoing its own rehabilitation project. That area, the site a bloody battle, closed Monday and is expected to reopen in roughly six months.