Man accused of biting, head-butting troopers: state police
A Franklin County man faces felony charges in an incident in which he allegedly bit and head-butted state troopers responding to a call for suspicious activity.
According to the state police, troopers encountered Leonard Whitten, 42, of Chambersburg, while they were responding to a call Wednesday off Wagner Road in Greene Township.
When the troopers attempted to take Whitten into custody, police said he resisted arrest, biting one trooper on the hand and head-butting the other.
The man faces two felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Whitten was lodged in Franklin County Jail on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.