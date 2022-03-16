Police say this man robbed a bank using bomb threat: Do you recognize him?

Staff report

Police are seeking the public's help to track down a man who robbed a Lancaster County bank with a note indicating he had a bomb.

The suspect drove through the drive-through teller window at the Fulton Bank at 2430 Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township at 4:47 p.m. Monday, according to township police.

More:York City allows outdoor alcohol consumption, moves forward with COVID aid

More:Video, bullets among evidence shown at trial in murder of 17-year-old Dover student

He left with an undisclosed amount of money. Outside of the note, police said there's no indication he actually had a bomb in the vehicle.

The man was driving a late-model gray or black Nissan Altima, shown in surveillance video police have released to the public.

Anyone with information about the man, seen in surveillance footage with a goatee and some kind of head covering, should call township police at 717-464-2421.