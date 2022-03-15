Video, bullets among evidence shown at trial in murder of 17-year-old Dover student

Three different security cameras recorded the sequence of events surrounding Emily Shoemaker's murder, which prosecutors showed a York County jury on Tuesday.

In the first, a boxy green car heads west on College Avenue in York under a murky December sky, passing the parking lot of St. Patrick Church in the foreground and Penn Park in the background. Another car approaches from behind then into the opposite lane, almost sidling up to the rear of the green car. The two cars drive out of frame, a few seconds go by, and the sound of gunfire erupts — multiple shots echoing along the streetscape.

The second: The two cars pass William Penn Senior High School, with the green one, a Kia Soul, trailing the sedan that’s still on the wrong side of College. The Kia seems to catch up to the sedan, and then the two cars seem to swerve away from each other. No sound.

The third, from farther down the block: The sedan turns left onto Pershing Avenue while the Kia continues straight, heading for the bridge over Codorus Creek.

A few minutes later, at about 5 p.m., a York City police officer, responding to dispatches from 911 calls, follows nearly the same path. Dash-cam video shows him driving west on College Avenue, over the bridge, until finding the Kia smashed into a tree near Cookes House Lane and a crowd gathered around it.

Here, at the tree, the dash-cam video ends. Here, according to testimony, the Kia’s driver was found slipping away. A short time later, 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker of Dover Township died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Testimony opened Tuesday in the trial of Daiquan Dickerson, 20, who’s accused of killing Shoemaker by shooting her from a moving car on Dec. 12, 2019. The Red Lion man is charged with counts of first- and third-degree murder along with conspiracy to commit murder.

The shooting allegedly spun out of an incident where Shoemaker and two friends were accused of robbing an associate of Dickerson during a marijuana deal.

Evidence during the trial’s morning session included witness statements and video taken from security cameras at St. Pat’s and the high school.

“I just remember thinking, ‘why is this car coming up along this other car,’” Kelly Sibol said while testifying as a witness.

Sibol said she had dropped her son off at St. Pat’s for basketball practice and was stopped at the light at Beaver Street and College Avenue, facing south toward the park. She saw Shoemaker’s Kia cross the intersection and the “nondescript” car Dickerson was allegedly in drive up next to the Kia, she said.

West of Beaver, on about Sibol’s “one o’clock” by the high school, she said she saw the cars next to each other, and then saw bright flashes of light and heard popping come from the sedan.

“They were coming from, not from the green car that was closest to me, but from the car beside it,” she testified.

She thought she saw the flashes come from the passenger side window of the sedan, though she didn’t realize right away it was gunfire. She didn’t see a gun either. Dickerson’s attorney, Farley Holt, asked Sibol whether if the cars were next to each other, would the Kia have blocked her view, and she said they might not have been exactly side-by-side, that the sedan may have lagged a little behind the Kia.

After witnessing the incident, Sibol said she ran the red light and turned left on College to get home. She apparently called a couple of people about what happened before calling 911.

York City Police Detective Timothy Shermeyer testified he gathered security camera video from St. Patrick’s and William Penn while helping investigate the shooting, which included speaking to Sibol at the church later that evening.

The video clips were played during the trial, showing the two cars driving on College Avenue, with the St. Pat’s clip pointing eastward, and the school video pointing westward. Shermeyer noted there’s a gap, then, between the clips where the cars aren’t shown crossing the intersection at Beaver Street.

During Holt’s cross-examination, Shermeyer said Sibol believed the two cars were about five car-lengths from Beaver, next to the high school, when the shots were fired. He noted the video from the high school had no audio and no flashes were seen.

Officer Ross Casteel testified he responded to the scene where Shoemaker’s Kia had hopped a sidewalk along College Avenue and crashed into a tree. When he arrived, he said he saw a young man lying in the road and a crowd of people gathered at the opened driver’s side door.

Casteel said he found Shoemaker slumped against her seatbelt and leaning toward the car’s gearshift. Her breathing was labored, she was very pale and barely responded to his touch.

“The best I got was a groan,” he said.

He noted seeing bullet holes in the car door as he pulled Shoemaker out to try and provide aid. Casteel said he saw an apparent bullet entry wound on the left side of the teen’s torso and an exit wound on the right side, as well as entry and exit wounds on her shoulder. Shoemaker stopped breathing about a minute after Casteel made contact, he said.

After first responders arrived and loaded Shoemaker into an ambulance, Casteel testified he went to the young man from Shoemaker’s car, injured in the roadway, and tried to speak to him. Identified as Tyrese Dugan, Casteel said he was injured and unresponsive at first, but then gestured up College Avenue where the shooting occurred.

“He indicated their vehicle was shot from another vehicle,” he said.

Casteel also said he didn’t see anyone else in the car, although police have said a second teenage boy was in Shoemaker’s car and injured at the time.

The dash-cam video from Casteel’s squad car was also played during the trial, as well as a clip taken from a second camera at William Penn.

Detective Tiffany Pitts testified that investigators collected bullets, bullet fragments and shrapnel from an area outside the high school, as well as from the street out front. A pillar and a front door to the school also had damage from “impact points.”

Dickerson is accused of firing a gun out of the passenger window of a car while he rode with his associate Sterling Frantz, 23, to find Shoemaker’s car.

Frantz, during a preliminary hearing in the case in February 2020, testified Shoemaker and the two boys with her had earlier robbed him while he was selling them marijuana — weed Dickerson had allegedly given him to sell. When he complained to Dickerson, Frantz said Dickerson was upset about being robbed “too many times,” and they went looking for Shoemaker’s car.

Frantz is also charged with first- and third-degree murder and conspiracy, though no action has been taken on his case since March 2020, according to court documents. At the preliminary hearing, he indicated he was hoping for consideration on his charges. He remains in York County Prison without bail.

A third person, Caylah Webb, 23, is also charged in the case, facing counts of hindering prosecution, obstruction of law enforcement and tampering with evidence. She allegedly discarded clothes Dickerson and Frantz wore the night of the shooting. She’s apparently still awaiting trial, according to court documents. She was released from York County Prison in June 2020 on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.