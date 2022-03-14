Pennsylvania gas prices: City-by-city gas price increases this week
Gas prices continue to spike across the country — and across Pennsylvania — in response to the Russian war in Ukraine.
According to AAA, the statewide average hit $4.43 per gallon of regular unleaded gas on Monday, an increase of 19 cents from just a week ago. Last year, the average gas price was just $3.03 per gallon.
On Monday, the average cost in York was $4.47 per gallon, reflecting the highest cost in recorded history. That's a 6% increase from a week ago and a 45% increase from a year ago.
Here's a look at gas prices across Pennsylvania's major cities:
Allentown
Current price: $4.42
Last week: $4.27
Last year: $2.97
Highest ever: $4.45 (Mar. 10, 2022)
Chambersburg
Current price: $4.46
Last week: $4.20
Last year: $2.99
Highest ever: $4.46 (Mar. 14, 2022)
Erie
Current price: $4.38
Last week: $4.09
Last year: $3.08
Highest ever: $4.38 (Mar. 13, 2022)
Gettysburg
Current price: $4.43
Last week: $4.19
Last year: $2.99
Highest ever: $4.45 (Mar. 12, 2022)
Harrisburg
Current price: $4.46
Last week: $4.23
Last year: $2.98
Highest ever: $4.47 (Mar. 11, 2022)
Lancaster
Current price: $4.46
Last week: $4.26
Last year: $3.01
Highest ever: $4.48 (Mar. 11, 2022)
Lebanon
Current price: $4.45
Last week: $4.23
Last year: $2.96
Highest ever: $4.45 (Mar. 13, 2022)
Philadelphia
Current price: $4.45
Last week: $4.30
Last year: $3.01
Highest ever: $4.49 (Mar. 10, 2022)
Pittsburgh
Current price: $4.33
Last week: $4.21
Last year: $3.07
Highest ever: $4.35 (Mar. 10, 2022)
Scranton
Current price: $4.47
Last week: $4.25
Last year: $2.99
Highest ever: $4.48 (Mar. 11, 2022)
State College
Current price: $4.46
Last week: $4.19
Last year: $3.05
Highest ever: $4.47 (Mar. 12, 2022)
York
Current price: $4.47
Last week: $4.22
Last year: $3.07
Highest ever: $4.47