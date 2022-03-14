Pennsylvania gas prices: City-by-city gas price increases this week

York Dispatch

Gas prices continue to spike across the country — and across Pennsylvania — in response to the Russian war in Ukraine.

According to AAA, the statewide average hit $4.43 per gallon of regular unleaded gas on Monday, an increase of 19 cents from just a week ago. Last year, the average gas price was just $3.03 per gallon.

On Monday, the average cost in York was $4.47 per gallon, reflecting the highest cost in recorded history. That's a 6% increase from a week ago and a 45% increase from a year ago.

Here's a look at gas prices across Pennsylvania's major cities:

Allentown

Current price: $4.42

Last week: $4.27

Last year: $2.97

Highest ever: $4.45 (Mar. 10, 2022)

Chambersburg

Current price: $4.46

Last week: $4.20

Last year: $2.99

Highest ever: $4.46 (Mar. 14, 2022)

Erie

Current price: $4.38

Last week: $4.09

Last year: $3.08

Highest ever: $4.38 (Mar. 13, 2022)

Gettysburg

Current price: $4.43

Last week: $4.19

Last year: $2.99

Highest ever: $4.45 (Mar. 12, 2022)

Harrisburg

Current price: $4.46

Last week: $4.23

Last year: $2.98

Highest ever: $4.47 (Mar. 11, 2022)

Lancaster

Current price: $4.46

Last week: $4.26

Last year: $3.01

Highest ever: $4.48 (Mar. 11, 2022)

Lebanon

Current price: $4.45

Last week: $4.23

Last year: $2.96

Highest ever: $4.45 (Mar. 13, 2022)

Philadelphia

Current price: $4.45

Last week: $4.30

Last year: $3.01

Highest ever: $4.49 (Mar. 10, 2022)

Pittsburgh

Current price: $4.33

Last week: $4.21

Last year: $3.07

Highest ever: $4.35 (Mar. 10, 2022)

Scranton

Current price: $4.47

Last week: $4.25

Last year: $2.99

Highest ever: $4.48 (Mar. 11, 2022)

State College

Current price: $4.46

Last week: $4.19

Last year: $3.05

Highest ever: $4.47 (Mar. 12, 2022)

York

Current price: $4.47

Last week: $4.22

Last year: $3.07

Highest ever: $4.47