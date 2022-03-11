State police investigating reported embezzlement from York County PTO

State police are investigating a reported embezzlement from the Wellsville Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.

The investigation, which began on Jan. 17, found that from March 2020 to January 2022 someone used the PTO's debit card to make “numerous” purchases and cash withdrawals from ATMs for personal use.

The purchases added up to $3,251 while $1,560 was withdrawn, for a total of $4,811 lost, according to state police.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

“We’re currently working through the investigation matter with police," said Ashlie Rittle, Wellsville Elementary School's principal.

Minutes from the board's Jan. 12 meeting show the PTO had a present bank account balance of $16,628 and an available balance of $9,365.

Wellsville Elementary School, 1060 Zeigler Road, is located in Wellsville and is part of the Northern York County School District. The school has about 235 students enrolled, Rittle said.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.