Spartan food pantry seeks donations for York College students in need

Ulices Samaniego

York College

Editor's note: The York Dispatch is running a series of stories written by student journalists as part of a mentoring program with York College. In this story, senior Ulices Samaniego writes about the reopening of a food pantry for students.

York College's Spartan Food Pantry relaunched this week with a food drive to help students in need.

Ines M. Ramirez, interim director of college's diversity and inclusion office, said the pantry operates on the premise that York College students should not have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

“Food insecurity while in college can have detrimental effects on students’ academic performance and health," she said. "With the support of the YCP community, the Spartan Food Pantry can help reduce food and basic needs insecurity for our York College students.”

The pantry is hosting a drive, seeking food items and other donations from the broader community as part of an effort to get the food pantry back up and running after making renovations during the past month.

According to a 2021 survey by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, 38% of students at two-year colleges and 29% of students at four-year colleges reported experiencing food insecurity.

The pantry, which also hosts work-study students and student volunteers to help with pantry initiatives, reopened Monday. It serves any student who needs food or other basic needs at any point during his or her time at York College.

Typically, the pantry hosts a large food drive at the beginning of the semester to fill up. The pantry also hosts drives at the end of the academic school year when residence halls are closing for the summer and students empty out their food cabinets. Occasionally, they will have food drives throughout the year to help keep up with demand.

The pantry is open to students during office hours, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Students can sign up online in the Spartan Food Pantry calendar to reserve a shopping time. They can also reserve a shopping time by calling the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion at 717-815-1786, emailing sdi@ycp.edu or stopping by.

For anyone looking to donate to the pantry, the process is easy. Drop off food or basic needs donations at the SDI office, SU 101, inside the Iosue Student Union building at 441 Country Club Road. It also takes monetary donations online through the “GIVE” link on the York College website, where you can choose the Spartan Pantry as the recipient of your donation. Donors can also drop a check off at the SDI office.

— Ulices Samaniego is a senior communications major at York College.