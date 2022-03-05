Daylight saving time 2022: When does DST begin and clocks ‘spring forward?’

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

We’re only a little more than a week away from a jump in time – at least on the clocks.

Daylight saving time 2022 officially takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 when we “spring forward” one hour. Daylight hours have been increasing slightly each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21 but the big change comes March 13 when we jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

In Pennsylvania, that means the sunset on March 13 will come around 7:12 p.m., roughly an hour later than the previous day.

More:York Against The Grain: Full-time mom finds a new passion at Central Market

More:'Nobody at that district cared': York County parents share struggles seeking special education

More:Consultant: York County should have a health department — and here's how to go about it

We won’t “fall back” – set our clocks back to standard time – until Sunday, Nov. 6.

Here’s more to know on DST:

Not all states mark daylight saving time. Most of Arizona and all of Hawaii do not observe DST, nor do Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There is currently a proposal in Congress – the Sunshine Protection Act – to make daylight saving time year-round. While popular among some, the measure has failed to gain widespread traction among lawmakers.

What’s the history of DST?

Benjamin Franklin is credited with coming up with the idea of daylight saving time as part of a tongue-in-cheek proposal to make better use of the day’s light. In a letter to the editors of a Paris newspaper, Franklin joked that all Parisians whose windows were closed after sunrise should be taxed. His proposal, he said, would “encourage the economy of using sunshine instead of candles.”

World wars and modern times

The idea of daylight saving time picked up steam during World War I when Germans adopted similar measures to help with the war effort. The U.S. enacted its first daylight saving law in 1918 as a way to conserve fuel. The change ended after World War I only to be reinstated during World War II.

More:Two shot in York City Friday afternoon

More:Who controls the money for PSERS? Good question

In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act that made DST permanent in the U.S. In 2005, the Uniform Time Act tweaked that schedule by setting the start of daylight saving time to the second Sunday of March and the end on the first Sunday of November, lengthening the duration of DST.