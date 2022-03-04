Couple, accused of sexually assaulting infant, recording it, now face federal charges

Federal charges have been added to local counts against a York City couple accused of sexually assaulting a newborn and recording it.

A federal grand jury indicted Wyatt Jones, 26, and Marisel Toro, 21, in a child exploitation case Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The 23-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography dating from October 2020 to April 2021.

The production of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, if Jones and Toro are convicted. The maximum sentence they could face for all the offenses in the indictment is life in prison, according to the release.

The federal case comes nearly one year after the couple was charged on the local level.

Jones and Toro were originally arrested in April 2021. Investigators alleged the couple sexually assaulted an infant for months for months, beginning around when the child was 1 month old.

The acts were allegedly recorded on a mobile phone and shared on the messaging app Kik. Police in Boone, North Carolina discovered the pornography and tracked it back to York where they notified local police.

In their local cases, Jones and Toro are each charged with 10 felony counts that include deviate sexual intercourse with a child, photograph or film a child sex act on a computer, disseminate images of child sex acts, child pornography and indecent assault of a minor under 13 years old.

The two remain jailed at the York County Prison without bond. Court records show Jones, at least, is scheduled to appear for a hearing in a Common Pleas court on June 15.

