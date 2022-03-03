Can you identify this prowler?

Police need help identifying a prowler who tried to open two vehicles in a Manchester Township neighborhood.

The person was caught on surveillance camera about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday walking up to the parked cars in the 600 block of Olmstead Way.

They tried to open the cars but the doors were locked, police said. Three figures can be seen walking on the street in the background as the prowler heads in their direction.

Anyone who can help identify the prowler is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.