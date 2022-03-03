Scratch-off worth $1M sold in York County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County.

The lucky buyer bought the Cash King ticket at a Rutter's at 362 N. Main St. in Loganville, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery office.

The retailer will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, the office said. Cash King scratch-off is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

The winner is encouraged to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

